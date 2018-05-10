Some locals may resent having to share our beaches with tourists every summer but there’s no denying our location is good for business.

Revenue generated by tourism topped $10.8 billion in annual visitor spending in 2017, according to the San Diego Tourism Authority.

The regional impact was $17.9 billion in 2017, the organization said.

The amount of revenue generated by the county through Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) was $289 million, according to the annual report.

Tourism is responsible for 194,000 leisure and hospitality jobs in San Diego County.

Officials add that San Diego is a top 5 travel destination for Americans and the 11th most visited city by overseas travelers.

The agency, funded primarily by the San Diego Tourism Marketing District, spent $17.8 million on advertising in FY2017 with most of the ad revenue spent on digital marketing.

See the annual report here.