San Diego's Tourism Industry Shares Annual Report

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Jim Grant
    File image of San Diego's coastline

    Some locals may resent having to share our beaches with tourists every summer but there’s no denying our location is good for business.

    Revenue generated by tourism topped $10.8 billion in annual visitor spending in 2017, according to the San Diego Tourism Authority.

    The regional impact was $17.9 billion in 2017, the organization said.

    The amount of revenue generated by the county through Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) was $289 million, according to the annual report.

    Tourism is responsible for 194,000 leisure and hospitality jobs in San Diego County.

    Officials add that San Diego is a top 5 travel destination for Americans and the 11th most visited city by overseas travelers.

    The agency, funded primarily by the San Diego Tourism Marketing District, spent $17.8 million on advertising in FY2017 with most of the ad revenue spent on digital marketing. 

    See the annual report here.

