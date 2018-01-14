April Ortiz captured this image of the San Diego women’s march on Jan. 21, 2017. One of many we received that weekend.

Tens of thousands of men and women are expected to march downtown next weekend for the second annual Women’s March San Diego.

The purpose of the march is to empower people to support women’s rights, humans rights and social and environmental justice, according to the event’s website.

“It’s for all of us to come together, from diverse backgrounds to stand in solidarity,” said Dani Dawson, one of the march organizers. “We really want to encourage everyone to get out and vote not only in July but also in November,” Dawson said.

Last year nearly 100 thousand men and women marched downtown, and organizers think this year may have an even higher turnout.

Hundreds of sister-marches are planned in cities around the country on the same day.

One of the march's partners is Run Women Run, a group that encourages pro-choice women to run for political office.

“In California women make up 50 percent of the population but only 30 percent of the elected office,” said Hilary Nemchik, a board member for Run Women Run. “We think it’s important to have an electorate that represents the body,” Nemchik said.

The Women’s March San Diego starts and ends outside the County Administration Building in downtown San Diego next Saturday at 10 a.m. The march is free and open to both men and women. No registration is needed to participate, for more information go to WomensMarchSD.org.