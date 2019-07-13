Watch Live: San Diego Pride Parade 2019

Colorful flags and signs in hand, San Diegans united in Hillcrest Saturday for the 2019 Pride Parade.

The annual parade began at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street. The 1.1-mile route proceeded west on University Avenue, turning south on 6th Avenue. It'll then turn left on Balboa Drive and end at Laurel Street.

Approximately 250,000 spectators are expected to turn out for the parade and San Diego Pride weekend, all in support of the LGBTQ community.

Spectators line the route year after year, waving at those aboard the floats and dancing in the spirit of unity, inclusion, and diversity.

It's Time for San Diego Pride

Saturday will bring the San Diego Pride Parade to Hillcrest and the festival to Balboa Park. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports on the preparations to bring this beloved, large-scale event to life. (Published 2 hours ago)

This year, the theme of San Diego Pride is “Stonewall 50: A Legacy of Liberation,” marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots – a turning point in the LGBT community’s fight for equality.

Earlier this week, local leaders including San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Cate and San Diego Pride executive director Fernando Lopez gathered to reflect on the importance of Pride, and this year's "Stonewall 50" theme.

"This year, we’re really taking intentional time to reflect on the Stonewall generation – their hard work and sacrifice – that gave us everything that we have today and the work that we still have yet to do so that the next generation of our LGTBQ youth are safe and protected," Lopez said.