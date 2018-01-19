NBC 7 reports on a high speed police chase that ended in Temecula on Friday. (Published 3 hours ago)

A suspected car thief led law enforcement officers from three different agencies on a back-and-forth pursuit through two counties Friday, ending with shots fired and, ultimately, an arrest.

The pursuit began in San Diego County near the Pala Casino Resort and Spa at about 9:30 a.m. when Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) officers in an unmarked patrol car spotted what they believed was a stolen vehicle, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Lt. Rich Williams.

The officers followed the vehicle as the driver, identified as Cody Atchley, 31, sped towards Riverside County. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) were called for backup.

The pursuit continued through the residential streets of Temecula before heading back towards San Diego County.

As the driver approached Rainbow, officers lost sight of the vehicle. It was found in the 2900 block of Rainbow Valley Road in Fallbrook.

The driver was missing.

Moments later, the man was spotted -- this time in a second vehicle suspected stolen from a home nearby, Williams said.

The driver crashed through a fence and drove straight towards an RSO sheriff's deputy, Williams said.

The deputy fired his weapon.

The driver was not injured and the vehicle headed back towards Temecula, Williams said. The car finally stopped when it crashed into a creek near Pala Community Park.

The driver got out of the car and fled through the park on foot.

RSO deputies took the man into custody near Muirfield Drive and Pechanga Parkway, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

SDSO Homicide Detail is conducting the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, which was ongoing Friday.

Law enforcement vehicles had a section of Rainbow Valley Boulevard closed Friday afternoon for the investigation. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

"There is no danger to the community," SDSO's Twitter account said. "Please avoid area near Rainbow Valley Road if you can."

Aerial footage of the scene showed dozens of officials gathered around the blocked off section of roadway. Down the roadway, a gray Honda sat in a driveway with the front door open and surrounded by crime scene tape.

An NBC 7 news crew spotted two bullet casings on the road.

This location is approximately three miles south of the location where the pursuit ended at Canterfield and Temecula Lane, according to a photojournalist with NBC LA.

