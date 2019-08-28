Two Roots Brewing Co. to Sell in BevMo! - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

Two Roots Brewing Co. to Sell in BevMo!

San Diego’s Two Roots Brewing Co. said it will soon sell its non-alcoholic, cannabis-Infused “craft beers” in BevMo! stores across California

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Roots Brewing Co. to Sell in BevMo!
    Two Roots Brewing Co.

    Two Roots Brewing Co., the San Diego-based THC infused craft brewery, will begin selling its non-alcoholic product in BevMo! throughout the state of California.

    According to a press release, this is the first entry in a series of nationwide expansion for the company’s non-alcoholic lager, IPA, wheat and seasonal styles.

    “The demand for high-quality, healthier, low-calorie products continues to grow and we’re excited to partner with BevMo!, so that those who don’t find themselves visiting a dispensary can still enjoy the taste of our craft beers in their native form,” said Michael Hayford, CEO of Lighthouse Strategies, the parent company of Two Roots Brewing Co., via a statement.

    “With the goal of reaching all consumers, Two Roots is the first cannabis brand to enter traditional retail, and in doing tackling three key beverage segments: craft beer, non-alcoholic craft beer and cannabis infused non-alcoholic craft beer...” he added.

    Two Roots Brewing Co. has a tasting room in Ocean Beach.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices