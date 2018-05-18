San Diego Superior Court Time Capsule Opened

A trip back in history. A time capsule from 1961 is opened at the old court house. The one thing they didn't expect to find, that took everyone off guard. NBC 7's Joe Little reports.

It was a peek back through time. Fifty-six years to be exact.

On Friday, officials from the San Diego History Center and the San Diego Superior Court opened a time capsule that was buried in the old downtown courthouse in 1961.

“It’s wonderful,” History Center executive director Bill Lawrence said. “To have this part of our community’s history on display here for so many people to see it’s just absolutely amazing.”

Lawrence helped pull out a variety of artifacts including San Diego Union newspapers, stamps featuring the Mercury space capsule, film reels, and letters from three US Presidents: Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman and Dwight D Eisenhower.

The time capsule was part of the courthouse in downtown San Diego that recently closed for the newer, bigger courthouse one block away.

The biggest surprise found inside the time capsule probably had the least historic value. Someone named Rufus Parks threw his business card and county work picture in the box.

“It is Rufus Parks, the chief construction and repair division for the county of San Diego with his county picture in here,” Lawrence said.

Courthouse officials told NBC7 a new time capsule was buried inside the new courthouse. They said an iPhone was among the artifacts placed inside for future court employees to find when the next courthouse is built.