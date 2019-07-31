San Diego Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault

A veteran San Diego police officer pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, NBC 7 has learned.

Officer Timothy Romberger – an 11-year veteran of the SDPD – was arrested in January after a fight with his girlfriend who is the mother of his children.

He was accused of taking out a gun and pointing it to his girlfriend’s head, prosecutors said. The officer also allegedly asked the victim to tell him “a reason you deserve to live.”

Romberger initially pleaded not guilty two felony charges including one of domestic violence. However, prosecutors confirm Romberger entered a guilty plea on just the first count of assault.

Local Officer Charged in Assault, Domestic Violence

He faces a year in jail when he's sentenced on Aug. 29, according to a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

After his arrest, a judge ordered Romberger have no contact with the victim and their children. The firearm was recovered.

At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said Romberger’s “powers have been revoked” and he had been suspended from duty, with pay. The officer was assigned to the Eastern Division Patrol.

NBC 7 spoke with a former neighbor of the officer Wednesday who said San Diego County sheriff's deputies were outside the officer's Santee home multiple times due to the disturbances.