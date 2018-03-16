SDPD Chief David Nisleit said there is no quota system within the department.

San Diego’s new police chief said he will launch an investigation into an unauthorized drug enforcement incentive in the department’s Southern Division.

Few details have been offered by SDPD officials but in a statement released early Friday, Chief David Nisleit described the program as not authorized and never implemented.

An email was sent to officers on March 9 with details of an incentive program aimed at motivating officers, the chief said.

When an assistant chief became aware of the program on March 10, it was stopped, the chief said.

The department did not release the details of the program or how it was to reward officers.

However, the chief said the program was never intended to target anyone from a specific group, race or socio-economic class.



“The San Diego Police Department doesn’t have a quota system,” Nisleit said Friday. “We do not have a quota system. It is not something I will tolerate.”

Community activist Bishop Cornelius Bowser is organizing an event at noon outside of SDPD headquarters at 1401 Broadway.

In a post on social media, Bowser said he is deeply troubled by a local news report suggesting officers were rewarded based on the number of narcotics arrests they make.

