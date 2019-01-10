A man suspected in a triple-homicide case out of Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested Wednesday night in San Diego, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said Thursday that the suspect had been arrested as officers conducted proactive enforcement on the trolley. Officials with the Fugitive Task Force aided in the man’s arrest.

According to NBC affiliate KARK in Arkansas, the suspect is Joshua Milik Williams, 22.

Williams was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. He is expected to be extradited to Arkansas to face charges.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that Williams was wanted in connection with a shooting on West 14th Street in Little Rock on Nov. 16, 2018. The violence left three young victims dead and another wounded. The victims who died in the shooting were discovered inside a wrecked Jeep; the fourth victim was a teenager found wounded outside a home.

Fighting tears, the father of victim Latija Lucky, 19, spoke with KARK Monday.

"I want him to go to jail. We need justice right now, for my daughter. My daughter was murdered!" Larry Lucky Jr. told the NBC affiliate. "My daughter was murdered; three people [are] dead."

San Diego Police are expected to soon release further details on the suspect and his arrest.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.