1 Dies in Plane Crash Near Montgomery Field

The single-engine plane crashed in a dirt lot near a building under construction, killing one person on board and avoiding injury to anyone on the ground, officials siad.

One person died Wednesday in the crash of a small plane northeast of an airport in Kearny Mesa.

A newer model single-engine plane crashed into a building under construction near the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Ruffin Road at approximately 6:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone on the ground at the business, according to a spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Battalion Chief Grace Yamane said two or three witnesses reported the plane was traveling from the west to the east shortly before the crash.

The plane was at “tree-top level, did not get any lift, rolled and then shortly after crashed,” Yamane said.

The wreckage could be seen from Newschopper 7 in a dirt area near several buildings a few hundred yards from the edge of a runway at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

It appears the pilot attempted to use a parachute because one was deployed but did not open, Yamane said.

Andrew Cove was on his way to work and sitting in his car at a nearby stoplight when he noticed the plane.

“I saw the plane going up and all of a sudden it got all quiet and then I see it going nosedive right into the ground,” he said.

Cove said he could not hear the engine of the plane when it crashed.

Responds Business Owners Sent to Prison for Stealing From Students

He and his co-worker pulled into a nearby parking lot to see if they could help.

“There was just no chance,” he said. “All you could see was wreckage.”

Phylinda Clark Brown works nearby. She didn’t see the crash but heard it and thought it was a large machine at a nearby building.

“I heard a loud impact,” Clark Brown said. “I thought it was across the street. There’s a lot of big machines and I thought they felt over.”

She added that with the time of day, as people were arriving to work, it is fortunate that no one on the ground was struck by the plane.

The crash was located west of Interstate 15 and east of State Route 163.

Traffic was closed on Ruffin Road between Ridgehaven Court and Balboa Avenue for an unknown duration.

Officials with the FAA and the NTSB were expected to arrive at the crash scene to begin their investigation into what caused the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.