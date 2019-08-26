They’re baaack. Orb weaver spider season is upon us in San Diego County, and this time, locals may be seeing more of the insects – and, of course, their webs – than usual.

According to the San Diego County Communications Office, it’s possible the county will find itself tangled up in a “bumper crop” of orb weaver spiders because of the unusual abundance of rain earlier this year.

Chris Conlan, the supervising vector ecologist for the County’s Vector Control Program, said this year’s rain created more vegetation across San Diego County and, thus, more insects. This means orb weaver spiders have more tiny bugs to eat and they're well-fed and thriving.

“So, you’re probably going to be running into a lot of spider webs very soon, if you haven’t already,” Conlan told the County Communications Office.

The araneids commonly build spiral, wheel-shaped webs often found in gardens, fields and forests – those very webs that you might get caught in walking to your car or front door. Conlan calls the move to get out of those sticky webs “the crazy spider dance.”

Orb weavers are a family of spiders, not a singular species. The county reports the insects come in various sizes and colors and are classified by their intricate web spinning, which they usually complete over the course of a couple of days.

The web of an orb weaver spider can sometimes be so large, it can stretch from one object to another, like a house to a car, or between trees.

According to Conlan, although orb weaver spiders may look menacing, they’re generally not. They can bite but will usually only do so if threatened.

In the county’s report, Conlan said orb weavers tend to run off quickly if something big – like a human – rips through their web.

“They know it’s not anything they want to tackle and wrap up to eat,” he explained.

The vector ecologist said that, although it may sound a little weird, he walks around with his hand out in front of him this time of year specifically to detect orb weaver spider webs before running into them face first. He also said it’s smart to avoid walking between objects that the insects might use as anchor points for their webs.