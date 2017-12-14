Police motorcycles and fire trucks escort on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 the hearse carrying the body of a firefighter killed battling the 242,500-acre Thomas Fire.

What to Know The blaze scorched 242,500 acres through its destructive path and is now 30 percent contained.

930 buildings have been destroyed with at least 700 of them being homes.

Full containment is expected by Jan. 7, 2018.

A 32-year-old San Diego County firefighter was killed battling the massive Thomas Fire Thursday, leaving behind a two-year-old and his pregnant wife.

Cal Fire Engineer Cory Iverson of Escondido had been with the state firefighting agency since 2009. He was assigned to the Thomas Fire as part of a fire engine strike team with Cal Fire San Diego.

He and his wife Ashley have a 2-year-old daughter — they were expecting a second daughter in the months ahead.

"I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas Incident," a Cal Fire statement read.

Details about what led to the fatality were not immediately available. Authorities said an incident investigation is underway.

Iverson's remains were taken in a procession to the coroner's office. Along the way, firefighters stood in salute on a freeway overpass and on top of fire department vehicles lining the side of a street.

California Governor Jerry Brown ordered Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Iverson.

"Anne and I are saddened by Engineer Cory Iverson’s tragic death, Brown said in a statement. "His bravery and years of committed service to the people of California will never be forgotten.”

Local Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie told NBC 7 the loss was tough for the entire department.

"We as a department are heartbroken," Heggie said. "There is no easy way to say it — we have lost one of our brothers today."

The death is the second attributed to the fire, which as of Thursday morning had surpassed the 2007 Zaca fire to become the state's fourth-largest wildfire on record.

The blaze first broke out as a brush fire on Monday, Dec. 4, and quickly grew larger and more destructive, destroying 930 structures and damaging another 193, according to Cal Fire. By Wednesday, containment was at 30 percent.

The October 2003 Cedar fire in San Diego County is the state's largest wildfire on record. The inferno in burned more than 273,000 acres and 2,800 buildings. Fifteen fatalities were reported.



Authorities said they expect full containment of the Thomas fire by Jan. 7, 2018. The cost associated with the damage of the blaze is $68.7 million. It is the ninth-most destructive wildfire in state history.

Active Santa Ana winds continued to fuel the out-of-control brush fire, which prompted mandatory evacuations for hundreds of thousands of people in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

High fire risk is expected to last into January, adding to fears that 2017's deadly and destructive wildfire danger will extend into early next year.