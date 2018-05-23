San Diego County Elevator Inspection Tool

Through the California Public Records Act, NBC 7 Investigates requested data from the California Department of Industrial Relations on all elevator and escalators operating in San Diego County.

When Elevators are first installed, a state inspection is required before it is open to public-use. But NBC 7 Investigates found after that first inspection, it could take years for another.

A spokesperson for the Department of Industrial Relations tells us this information is only a “snapshot” in time for the month of May 2018 and permits may have since been renewed.

State officials ask anyone who finds a safety problem with an elevator unit should report it to the Cal/OSHA Elevator Unit. To learn more about filing a report with the state, click here.

