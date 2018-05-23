San Diego County Elevator Inspection Tool - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego County Elevator Inspection Tool

To find out if your building’s elevator or escalator has an expired permit or the last time it had a state inspection, type in your street name or full address in the search bar below.

By Tom Jones

Published 26 minutes ago

    Through the California Public Records Act, NBC 7 Investigates requested data from the California Department of Industrial Relations on all elevator and escalators operating in San Diego County. 

    When Elevators are first installed, a state inspection is required before it is open to public-use. But NBC 7 Investigates found after that first inspection, it could take years for another. 

    A spokesperson for the Department of Industrial Relations tells us this information is only a “snapshot” in time for the month of May 2018 and permits may have since been renewed. 


    State officials ask anyone who finds a safety problem with an elevator unit should report it to the Cal/OSHA Elevator Unit. To learn more about filing a report with the state, click here

    Wednesday night at 11 p.m., NBC 7 Investigates elevator permits across San Diego County and why the state agency tasked with inspecting elevators said their resources are worn out thin.

      

