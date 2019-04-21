Woman Threatened Parishioners at Mount Everest Academy

A woman with a baby and a weapon walked into an Easter Day service in the auditorium of the Mount Everest Academy Sunday before she was tackled by parishioners and held until police arrived.

Multiple police patrol cars lined Mount Everest Boulevard in Clairemont just after noon.

Inside the school's auditorium, a non-denominational church was having an Easter Day service when a woman appeared and began making threats.

"This girl came through the back of the stage. She had a baby and a gun," said Bejamin Wisan, head pastor.

Wisan said the woman seemed very agitated and frustrated and "not in her right mind."

The pastor instructed the congregation to stand up and leave the auditorium.

He said the woman wanted to be heard but she spoke random words which were confusing to him.

As he got her attention, he said some ushers and church members came from behind and grabbed her to remove the weapon.

No shots were fired.

Wisan said the gun was unloaded. San Diego police could not confirm the gun was not loaded.

"God divinely protected everyone and then we were able to get the gun away and the baby away and the police came and we were all good," Wisan said.

The 32-year-old woman was taken into custody by San Diego police. Her 10-month old baby was taken into protective custody.

The woman had what looked like a handgun, SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp said, adding that as far as he was aware only one weapon was recovered in the incident. He did not have details on what kind of handgun was used.

"Because of some quick-thinking parishioners here at the scene she was quickly subdued before anything really bad could happen," he said.

There were approximately 100 witnesses to interview, he said. The investigation was expected to take several hours.

Wisan said he recognized the woman as someone who has attended the church before and said the church "had some problems with her."

Sharp said there may have been a previous incident involving the woman with the church.

The school was swept by bomb-sniffing dogs because of statements made by the woman.