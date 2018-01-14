Keys worked at several local stations doing weather and sports and had his own radio show. NBC 7's Alex Presha has the story.

San Diego sportscaster and radio personality C.S. Keys died in La Mesa Saturday.

La Mesa police officers were called to Keys’ home Saturday morning where he was pronounced dead. The death was not suspicious, police said but it was not yet clear how he died.

Keys worked at a number of media outlets since coming to San Diego in 2000, including KUSI News and CW 6, according to the sportscaster’s online biography page. Most recently Keys hosted the "C.S. Keys Show” on the Mighty 1090.

Keys brother, Richard, said he could not believe what he heard when his mother called to tell him C.S. had passed Saturday.

"I had to have a few minutes to absorb that, and I just lost it completely — to think that my little brother was gone before me — that’s not supposed to happen," Richard said.



In a somber interview full of tears Sunday, Richard told NBC 7 his brother was a leader who had a way with people.

"He touched a lot of people," Richard said. "Often you only come across a person like that once in a great while. He touched a large group of people."

Richard was proud of his younger brother.

"I just want people to remember that he was a kind-hearted individual and he loved his family,” he said while fighting tears.

Keys leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

The Mighty 1090 Program Director Mike Shepard said in a statement on their website that the team was shocked to learn of the broadcaster’s death.

“All of us at The Mighty 1090 are stunned and saddened by the untimely passing of our teammate, C.S. Keys. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fans and the San Diego sports community at this difficult time,” the post read.

Before coming to San Diego, Keys worked in Pennsylvania and started his broadcasting career in North Carolina, the biography page said.

Keys received two Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards for Best Talk Show and was honored with the Fredrick Douglas True Trailblazer Award, the site said.