San Diegans Gather for Walk MS

Thousands of families gathered at Liberty Station Saturday for Walk MS.

Dozens of teams with colorful t-shirts, signs and lots of spirit started the short walk at NTC Park and then looped around Liberty Station.

Walk MS raises money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which funds research and helps make life easier for people living with the disease.

NBC 7 is a long time media sponsor and Steven Luke once again served as the Master of Ceremonies.

People living with MS say the event always lifts their spirits.

“It’s just cool to see all my friends come here and to see all the people doing it,” Tim Truesdell, who was diagnosed with MS, told NBC 7. “When you see all the signs of the donations and everything, you see a lot of the same team names and people names.”

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body.

It often stops people from moving, which is why people say they love the symbolism of a walk.