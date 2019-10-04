SDSO Investigating Stabbing at Park in Spring Valley

A man who was stabbed at a park in Spring Valley showed up to Grossmont Hospital Friday night for treatment.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man showed up at the hospital at around 7:50 p.m. and hospital staff deputies.

The SDSO determined the victim was stabbed at Lamar Park on Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley.

A portion of the park was blocked off by crime tape and multiple deputy patrol cars were seen there.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. Investigators are do not know of the victim is transient.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.