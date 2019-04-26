SDSO Investigating Shooting Reports at Mobile Home Park on Lakeside

Deputies are investigating reports of a shooting at a mobile home park in Lakeside.

The shooting was reported at the Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates at 13460 Highway 8 Business Loop at around 4:30 p.m., according ot the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

One victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies have not confirmed that person was shot.

A suspect is still outstanding, the SDSO said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.