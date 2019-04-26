SDSO Investigating Shooting Reports at Mobile Home Park on Lakeside - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDSO Investigating Shooting Reports at Mobile Home Park on Lakeside

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SDSO Investigating Shooting Reports at Mobile Home Park on Lakeside
    File Image

    Deputies are investigating reports of a shooting at a mobile home park in Lakeside.

    The shooting was reported at the Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates at 13460 Highway 8 Business Loop at around 4:30 p.m., according ot the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

    One victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies have not confirmed that person was shot.

    A suspect is still outstanding, the SDSO said.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices