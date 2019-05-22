SDSO Investigates Possible Anti-Semitic Graffiti at Senior Community

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was investigating a report that an anti-semitic symbol was scrawled onto a sign of a North County senior community late Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the Brookdale San Marcos assisted living facility at about 8:30 p.m. to investigate what appeared to be a swastika scribbled in pen on an entrance sign to the community.

The sheriff's department confirmed that they were investigating but did not have any other information or leads on a potential suspect. It was not clear if the symbol was being investigated as a hate crime.

SDSO said anyone with information should contact their department's non-emergency line at (760) 510-5200.

First Alert Weather Storm Brings Off-and-On Showers, Chance for Snow in May

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.