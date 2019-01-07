SDPD Searching for Driver Who Fled After Hitting Cyclist in Mission Bay

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports from the scene fo the crash where just a few months ago, a person on a skateboard was hit in traffic. (Published Monday, Jan. 7, 2019)

Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman on a bicycle near Mission Bay.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of West Mission Bay Drive near Quivira Road where a woman in her 40s was hit trying to cross the street going from north to south.

The bicyclist was crossing outside of a designated crosswalk, SDPD said.

Police say she is going to be OK, but they have not been able to locate the driver responsible. The San Diego Police Department said the driver pulled over for a moment and then fled, but another driver who saw it all happen pulled over and called the police.

Investigators say they are looking for a gold sedan with significant damage to the hood and windshield.

There is a big gap along West Mission Bay Drive where there aren't any crosswalks and police say it’s not uncommon for people to J-walk across this busy intersection.

Just four months ago in September, a skateboarder was hit and was seriously injured just a few yards from Monday’s crash site.

Police say every incident is a reminder for drivers to be on the lookout and for pedestrians to use the nearby crosswalks.

SDPD said nearby construction did not play a role in the crash.

No other information was available.

