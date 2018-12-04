SDPD Officer Pulls Man From Burning Car in East Village

A San Diego police officer was in the right place at the right time to save a man from a burning car in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego overnight Tuesday.

SDPD officer Carlos Diaz was en route to another call at about 2 a.m. when he spotted a small fire underneath a car parked near on K Street near 16th Street. Inside was a man who appeared to be asleep, according to Diaz.

As Diaz approached the vehicle, the fire began to spread.

"The flames started to get bigger and the front and the back started to engulf," Diaz said.

He pulled the man out of the car, who appeared to be unaware of what had happened, according to Diaz. It was not clear if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The man was seen in being placed in the back of an SDPD patrol car but it was unclear if he was arrested.

No other information was available.

