SDPD Looking for More Alleged Sex Assault Victims of Balboa Park Performer

SDPD Looking for Sex Assault Victims of Balboa Park Performer

The San Diego Police Department is looking for more potential victims of a sex assault suspect arrested earlier this month.

SDPD arrested 22-year-old Luis Martinez-Haaz, a street performer known to entertain in Balboa Park, on May 3 for multiple alleged sex assaults that occurred in the area of the park this April.

Police say Haaz approached young women after performances and convinced them to walk with him to isolated areas where he would sexually assault them.

Haaz faces five felony counts, including sex with a minor, sexual penetration with force, and molestation of a child or person believed to be a child. He is being held on $200,000 bail.

Haaz is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has short brown hair, is clean shaven, and has an athletic build, according to SDPD.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Haaz's, or anyone with information related to the investigation, can call the department's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers online or by calling (888) 580-8477.

