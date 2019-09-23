SDG&E Asks State to End Seasonal Rate Hikes

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes explains what SDG&E is trying to change and why ratepayers shouldn't get their hopes up. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

San Diego Gas & Electric is going to bat for rate payers, asking the state to stop charging customers different rates based on the season.

Sometimes utility bills spike during the summer months due to seasonal rate adjustments. SDG&E filed paper work Monday asking the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to eliminate the seasonal changes for residential customers on any plan.

The request comes after an outpouring of complaints about expensive electric bills were made last summer.

If the request is approved by the CPUC, a typical residential customer will pay about $7 less per month.

Under the current system, pricing is adjusted twice a year. Rates are higher from June to October because of higher demand on the grid.

One SDG&E customer said she's glad she doesn't have air conditioning anymore because her bills were too expensive.

"I was probably averaging about $200 to $300 a month. For those who have an AC, I can definitely see that helping,” she said.

The CPUC won’t make a decision on SDG&E’s request for several months. If it is approved, you won’t notice a change on your bill until next summer.

SDG&E has asked the CPUC to eliminate seasonal billing before but their request was turned down.