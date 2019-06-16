Man Surrendered After Standoff With SWAT in City Heights

A SWAT standoff happened Sunday in City Heights after a man failed to surrender, the San Diego Police Department said.

The stand-off lasted about three hours. It started around 1:45 p.m. in City Heights on the 3700 block of 42nd Street.

The suspect was wanted for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend. She claimed he put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her early Sunday morning, said Lt. Christian Sharp with SDPD.

"My understanding is this is an ex-girlfriend, our victim, and at some point they agreed to meet around 3 a.m. and then it went south from there," Sharp said."He threatened to kill her and I don’t know the motive for that."

The victim managed to escape and called 911 from the North Park Recreation Center and claimed the attack lasted for six hours.

Detectives later found the suspects house and surrounded the residence.

An older woman, the current girlfriend of the suspect, and two other men came out and confirmed with police that the suspect was inside refusing to come out.

SWAT was then called to the scene based on the alleged crimes.

A negotiator managed to speak to the suspect, and managed to calm him down and he later surrendered.

SDPD said the man may face several charges including sexual assault, terrorist threat and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim is recovering at a local hospital from undisclosed injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.