Fatal crash in Lemon Grove

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting hit by a car in Lemon Grove Friday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The pedestrian was hit in front of the San Miguel Elementary School around 6:19 p.m., according to SDSO.

The boy was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Lemon Grove Station at 619-337-2000.

No other information was available.

