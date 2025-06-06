‘Man' in black standing over fatally shot victim was actually teen now in custody: SDPD

A teenager is in custody on Friday after a man in his 70s was shot to death earlier this week in City Heights.

Officers were dispatched at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a possible gunshot in the area of 4630 Olive St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A witness said he heard a single gunshot and looked outside to see a man in the street and another man dressed in black standing over him, Lt. Lou Maggi said on Tuesday.

Police officials said the victim — identified by police on Friday as Diosado Gumbayan, a 73-year-old resident of San Diego — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators said earlier this week that the second person, who they announced Friday was actually a 17-year-old, left the scene before officers arrived.

It was unclear whether the shooting was premeditated or a random act, police said.

SDPD said on Friday that the teen, who was arrested Thursday near Euclid Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, was booked on one count of murder. He is currently being held in Juvenile Hall.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.