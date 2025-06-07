California launching program to help homeowners recover from natural disasters

California homeowners whose homes were destroyed in a recent natural disaster — including the San Diego floods in January 2024 — could get some relief from a new state program launching this month.

The CalAssist Mortgage Fund, run by the California Housing Finance Agency, is distributing $105 million in grants to cover up to three months of mortgage payments, totaling a maximum of $20,000, for some eligible homeowners, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said in a news release.

“Homeowners whose home was destroyed in a recent fire, flood or other disaster deserve support in their recovery," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We know that recovery takes time, and the state is here to support."

According to the program's website, these funds would go directly to the approved applicant's mortgage servicer and would not need to be repaid.

The program will start taking applications online on June 12. It is free to apply.

Who is eligible for the CalAssist Mortgage Fund?

The CalAssist Mortgage Fund's website says applications will be reviewed in the order that they are received, so it's important for homeowners to make sure they meet the eligibility requirements and have their paperwork ready to go.

To be considered, a disaster that occurred between January 1, 2023, and January 8, 2025, must have either destroyed a homeowner's primary residence or left it uninhabitable. See the program's list of qualifying disasters here.

They must also meet the CalAssist Mortgage Fund's household income limit, which includes the combined income of everyone named on the mortgage and deed of trust, for their county. The program's limit for San Diego County was listed at $172,650.

Additionally, they must have a mortgage or reverse mortgage and own either a single-family home, a condo or a permanently affixed manufactured home that may have up to four units.

Since funds are being distributed to mortgage servicers, not the homeowners, applicants should ensure their servicers are taking part in the program. A list of participating servicers can be found here.

The program's website advises homeowners to gather the following documents to prepare: mortgage statement, bank statements, utility bill, homeowner insurance or FEMA claim, and proof of income.

Those who need assistance can call 800-501-0019 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.