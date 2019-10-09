Iron Worker Killed in Fall at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley

An iron worker fell to his death Wednesday at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, deputies confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the 30-year-old iron worker fell from a beam attached to a 30-foot platform at around 2 p.m.

According to a fellow worker on site, the man fell some 40 feet from the top of the structure.

Deputies, a school resource officer and responding medics rendered first aid to the man before he was transported to Grossmont Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident happened hours after a topping out ceremony, a celebration marking the installation of a structure's highest element. Students, staff and contractors signed the final beam before it was hoisted and put in place.

California OSHA is investigating the accident.

The SDSO said fellow workers, school staff and teachers may have witnessed the fall. Crisis counselors will be on campus Thursday.

Monte Vista High School is located at 3230 Sweetwater Springs Boulevard.

No other information was available.

