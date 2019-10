Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire burning along Interstate 5 near Manchester Avenue and the San Elijo Lagoon.

The fire sparked at around 5:30 p.m. At least three homes were evacuated, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The Carlsbad and Encinitas fire departments are both responding.

No other information was available.

