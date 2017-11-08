Report of Shots Fired in City Heights: SDPD

San Diego police were called to Colina Del Sol Park Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

The park is located at 52nd Street and University Avenue near El Cerrito and City Heights.

At the scene, at least one shell casing could be seen on the ground.

Two men were being questioned by police around 10:30 a.m. but it was unclear if they were connected to the gunshots.

Fay Elementary School on 52nd Street was on lockdown due to the reports of gunfire, police said.

The park is located near the Colina Park Golf Course.

No other information was available.

Ed. Note: The article erroneously reported a different school was on lockdown. We regret the error.

