Report of Shots Fired in City Heights: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Report of Shots Fired in City Heights: SDPD

San Diego police were called to Colina Del Sol Park Wednesday for a report of shots fired

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Report of Shots Fired in City Heights: SDPD
    NBC 7

    San Diego police were called to Colina Del Sol Park Wednesday for a report of shots fired. 

    The park is located at 52nd Street and University Avenue near El Cerrito and City Heights.

    At the scene, at least one shell casing could be seen on the ground. 

    Two men were being questioned by police around 10:30 a.m. but it was unclear if they were connected to the gunshots. 

    Fay Elementary School on 52nd Street was on lockdown due to the reports of gunfire, police said.

    The park is located near the Colina Park Golf Course.

    No other information was available.

    Ed. Note: The article erroneously reported a different school was on lockdown. We regret the error.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices