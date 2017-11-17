A mother from Rochester, New York, who does not have custody of her daughter, is accused of abducting the child after school and then catching flights to Detroit and San Diego.

The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said Rene Stong, 32, picked up her biological daughter, Laylani Ortiz, 5, from school on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. NBC affiliate WHEC News 10 reported that Stong took the girl off the school bus, according to Laylani’s family, which she was not authorized to do.

When the girl didn’t come home from school, her family called the police. The RPD identified Stong as a possible suspect in the girl’s disappearance and thought she might return to her home in Rochester with the child.

That did not happen.

The girl’s family told WHEC News 10 that Stong took an Uber to Laylani’s school. After taking her off the bus Stong and the child took the Uber to the Greater Rochester International Airport (GRIA).

There, Stong bought plane tickets and left the state with Laylani, flying to Detroit and then San Diego Thursday morning. At this time, RPD investigators believe the mother and child are in Southern California. Officials are working with law enforcement agencies in the region to find them.

Laylani – who goes by “Lily” – is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white polo shirt and orange and gray sneakers.

The family told WHEC News 10 that United States Customs and Border Protection is aware of the abduction, in case Stong tries to cross the border from San Diego into Mexico. The family said the girl’s father is not involved, as he is currently serving time in a Florida jail.

NBC 7 has reached out to local law enforcement agencies as well as the San Diego Airport for comment.

The RPD said an Amber Alert was not immediately issued in this case, as investigators did not believe Laylani was at risk of injury or death.