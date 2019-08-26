Woman Dies, Driver Arrested in Rancho Penasquitos Crash

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the death of Nang Arm, a woman who was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a car. The driver left the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

A woman died and a driver was arrested for driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene following a crash in Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego police said Monday.

Nang Arm, 37, died Monday from injuries she suffered when she was struck while walking along Black Mountain Road around 7 a.m.

Evelin J. Nunez, 20, was arrested Sunday.

Nunez crashed a Nissan Sentra, driving through a fence and damaging a water line, police said.

She swerved back on the street and then left the scene, police said.

Neighbors living in the area say they are concerned about the speeds of cars traveling on Black Mountain Road.

"As someone who walks the road pretty frequently its very dangerous and that thought is always in the back of my mind as cars come flying around the corner," Daniel Ward said.

"It could be anyone else. It could be me also so it could be anyone else. Yes, it does raise a level of concern," said Ener Barcena.

There were two people traveling in the Nissan with Nunez, police said.

Several passersby stopped to help Arm before she was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where she died Monday morning from her injuries, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Ed. Note: The suspect was initially identified by officials as Uvelyn Nunez-Jaramillo. On Monday, San Diego police Sgt. Tim Underwood instructed NBC 7 to use the suspect's booking name which was Evelin J. Nunez. Underwood said the name and spelling provided was at the scene and may have been misspelled.