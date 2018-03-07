Woman Escapes Fire in Rancho Penasquitos Duplex

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a duplex fire that broke out overnight in Rancho Penasquitos.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to High Park Lane near Carmel Mountain Road just before 5 a.m.

A neighbor smelled smoke and heard fire alarms blaring from inside the home. The woman and her two dogs were displaced from their portion of the duplex.

Firefighters say contents of the home was stacked chest-high or above their heads making it very difficult to access the source of the fire.

Several holes were cut into the roof of the building to help with ventilation.

No one was found inside the home after several searches, fire officials said.

No other information was available.

