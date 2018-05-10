In Rancho Bernardo, a rescue effort is underway for a coyote spotted with landscaping tubing around its neck. Now, if only the coyote weren't so wily.



The coyote was captured on night cam video and appears to be losing weight, according to resident Katie Ryan.

Ryan has been watching nightly for three weeks in an attempt to catch the coyote and turn her over to wildlife experts with the California Fish and Wildlife Department.

Environmental scientist Katherine Filippini, who works for the agency, said they have reached out to Farms for Animals, a non-profit animal rehabilitation center.

They have provided a cage and bait. If the coyote is captured, Ryan has been instructed to cover the cage with a blanket until wildlife experts can arrive and get the animal to the rehab center.

This isn't something they routinely do, Filippini added. They consider these incidents on a case-by-case basis and determined it was in the interest of public safety for the agency to intervene.

Coyotes are most active in the spring when they are feeding their young.

State officials want Californians to avoid contact with coyotes. Any time a coyote is given food from humans, their behavior changes. Those changes can range from damage to property to threatening behavior to humans.



