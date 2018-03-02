Rainy Friday in San Diego's Future

A winter storm is expected to create a rainy Friday evening commute across San Diego County.

The region is expected to see rain totals ranging from .25" - .50" along San Diego's coast and in the valleys. About twice that could fall in our mountains.

A low-pressure system along the West Coast will move slowly southward through Saturday, then move inland Saturday night and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels will rise to near 6000 to 6500 feet on Friday then fall to around 4500 feet overnight, the NWS said. On Saturday, snowfall could occur between 5,000 and 5,500-foot elevations.

Anyone driving through the mountain areas of San Diego and Riverside counties this weekend should be prepared for slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities.

A winter storm warning was in effect Friday for the San Bernardino Mountains.