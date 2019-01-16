Rain Delays Monster Jam Setup at Petco Park

Monster Jam, the action-packed high-octane show, returns to East Village this weekend, despite rainfall in San Diego that is making the set up difficult.

With showers continuing this week, creating the signature dirt track hit some snags.

The dirt must be sculpted and shaped by heavy machinery so that star players, including "Grave Digger," can perform stunts and tricks.

About 300 truck loads of dirt are hauled into Petco Park to make the event happen, organizers said.

"Last weekend on January 12, we were supposed to start hauling dirt into Petco Park but due to the rain, we can't track mud through the city streets," said Eric Hoffman, Tour Manager for Monster Jam. "We had to wait for that to calm down a little bit and then we can start hauling dirt."

He said that put his crews behind by a day as of Wednesday morning.

He added despite the weather, the actual event will happen rain or shine. Workers are willing to put in extra hours to get the track set up on time if there is more rain this week.

“The dirt will stay in here for three weeks and then we will remove it after our supercross event,” added Hoffman.

This Saturday, the Pit Party starts at 2:30 p.m., games open at 4:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

If you miss Monster Jam this weekend, it returns to Petco Park on Jan. 26.