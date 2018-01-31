RAW VIDEO: Friendly Gray Whale Swims Up To Fishing Boat

The gentle giant swam up to the boat Tuesday to the delight of a father and son aboard. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

Incredible video from an NBC 7 viewer of a gray whale swimming up to say hello to a boat.

Danny Martinez said he was on a boat with his father, Jake, after a day of fishing when the whale approached them.

It happened Tuesday about a mile off the coast of La Jolla, according to Martinez.

"I have never seen a whale approach with so much confidence before," Martinez said. "A once in a lifetime experience!"

Martinez described the whale as friendly, amazed in the video at how big the sea creature is.

