Pursuit Ends When Motorcyclist Crashes Into Teralta Home: CHP

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:13 PM PST on Jan 27, 2018 | Updated at 5:16 PM PST on Jan 27, 2018

    A motorcyclist led officers on a pursuit through city streets before losing control and crashing into a van and home in Teralta Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

    Officers attempted to pull the speeding motorcycle over on southbound 805 near Adams Avenue at about 2 p.m., but the driver did not stop, CHP said.

    A pursuit began. The motorcyclist exited the freeway and began leading officers down city streets, CHP said.

    The motorcyclist lost control after entering the Teralta West neighborhood, CHP said. That's when the rider struck a van and crashed into a home in the 4600 block of Orange Avenue.

    The rider was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

    It was not clear if the motorcyclist would be facing charges. The San Diego Police Department was investigating the incident. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

