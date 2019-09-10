NBC 7's Joe Little spoke to the hero officer who arrested the shooter suspect in April.

San Diego police officer Jonathan Wiese was supposed to meet his family on his lunch break when he heard calls come in about an active shooter at a Poway synagogue.

On April 27, the Chabad of Poway reported shots were fired and that a “male in a dark jacket” had fled in his car.

Wiese heard the commotion and was able to intercept the suspected shooter in front of Phil’s BBQ in Rancho Bernardo after listening to various first responder and officer communications.

Wiese identified suspect John T. Earnest in his car outside of the restaurant and arrested the suspect by himself.

“The adrenaline rush was definitely a little higher than I would expect for a Saturday morning,” Wiese told NBC 7.

In a ballroom full of fellow officers and first responders, the North San Diego Business Chamber honored Wiese and dozens of others for their acts of heroism and courage.

“Officer Wiese’s actions that day exemplified bravery, dedication, duty and his commitment to the citizens of San Diego,” said presenter San Diego Sheriff William D. Gore.

Weise told NBC 7 he was just doing his job.

“I just know I was glad I was there to stop him and prevent any future damage and injury,"