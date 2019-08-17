Deputies Investigate Suspicious Death in Poway

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials are at an apartment complex in Poway investigating a suspicious death.

Someone arrived at Palomar Hospital just before 3 a.m. and died, SDSO Lt. Greenwald told NBC 7.

Deputies determined the person’s death was connected to an incident that happened at the apartment units on Midland Road across from the Wal-Mart and the U.S. Post Office.

Deputies have not released details on what caused the person’s death or what type of incident happened at the apartment complex.

The neighborhood is located approximately 7 miles east of Interstate 15 near the interchange with State Route 56.

No other information was available.

