A possible water main break has California Highway Patrol diverting traffic from an Escondido road.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. CHP responded to a report of water coming down the 900 block of Bear Valley Parkway, south of State Route 78.

CHP reported that there is water damage to the road. Police is working on traffic control, according to the report.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No further information is available.