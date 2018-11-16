Police Warn of Jewelry Thieves Targeting Asian Community

San Diego police are issuing a warning about jewelry thieves who are targeting older people in the Asian community.

For the past several weeks, the thieves, possibly of Middle Eastern descent, have been targeting victims who are wearing high-end jewelry, San Diego police Sgt. Kenneth Impellizeri said.

The thieves trick their victims into trying on costume jewelry that appears to be high-end and then took off with the victim's high-end jewelry, he said.

Hai Nguyen, who was almost a victim himself, said the suspects are also using another trick to steal people's jewelry.

He said the suspects approached him at the Convoy Pointe Plaza Shopping Center asking for help because they are new to the area.

Nguyen said his first instinct was to help but felt something was off when he noticed one of the suspects eyeing his gold necklace. He said several people he knew have fallen victims to the same stunt.

Nguyen shared with NBC 7 a Facebook post warning people of a similar scam in the Mira Mesa area. The incidents described in the post was similar to Nguyen's experience.

In both incidents, the suspects were driving an SUV with two children in the back seats.

Police said the suspects used several rental vehicles to flee the scene.

Recently, the suspects were seen casing Buddhist temples in City Heights area, Impellizeri said.

There may have been other victims who have not come forward, he said.

Anyone who's been a victim or has information about the suspect was urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.