Police to Enforce Traffic Safety Laws in Northern Communities

San Diego police will be conducting a "safety enforcement operation" in several San Diego communities Monday for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders who violate traffic laws.

The Department’s Northern Division will focus on Clairemont, La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Police have identified those locations where pedestrian and bicycle collisions have occurred, along with the violations that led to those crashes. Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs/signals and failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Also, pedestrians crossing the street illegally could find themselves with a ticket.

Some guidelines drivers may want to watch out for include yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks, stopping at the crosswalk stop line, sharing the road with bicyclists and leaving at least three feet of clearance when passing a bicyclist.

Bicyclists may want to remember to follow the same rules of the road as drivers including traffic signs, signals, and lane markings. If a bicyclist is under 18 years of age, a helmet is legally required.

Scooter riders should also obey the same rules of the road as other vehicle operators, not ride with any passengers and be at least 15-and-a-half years old with a valid driver’s permit.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.