An alleged road rage incident led to a police chase that ended with a suspect's arrest in San Marcos on Monday.

A witness reported seeing a passenger in a car pointing a gun at another car at 6th Avenue and Juniper Street at about 3:30 p.m., the Escondido Police Department (EPD) said.

Police found the suspect vehicle at Ivy Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, about six to seven blocks from the initial report. When the suspect refused to pull over, a pursuit began.

After traveling roughly four miles, the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into another car on Nordahl Road in San Marcos that was unrelated to the incident.

The driver then got out of the vehicle, ran west on Nordahl and went southbound, running through people's yards. Escondido police took him into custody on Rock Springs Road.

Lon Leonard lives just steps from where the suspect crashed happened.

"It's a little shocking," Leonard said. "There is not much that happens in this neighborhood," Leonard said.

There were no injuries reported. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) is investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

