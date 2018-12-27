The man allegedly attacked the woman in broad daylight as she was walking home. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018)

A Washington man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight in Mission Beach, in neighborhood steps from the shoreline, was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Philemon Shark, 40, is accused of grabbing a woman from behind as she walked on Bayside Lane, throwing her to the ground and assaulting her at about 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"The victim screamed for help causing several residents to come to her aid," SDPD Lt. Jason Weeden said. "After being forced off the victim, the suspect walked off."

Bystanders followed the suspect for several blocks but Shark eluded them until he was spotted by a resident about 45 minutes later, hiding in a breezeway, Weeden said.