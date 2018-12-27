A Washington man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight in Mission Beach, in neighborhood steps from the shoreline, was ordered held on $1 million bail.
Philemon Shark, 40, is accused of grabbing a woman from behind as she walked on Bayside Lane, throwing her to the ground and assaulting her at about 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to the San Diego Police Department.
"The victim screamed for help causing several residents to come to her aid," SDPD Lt. Jason Weeden said. "After being forced off the victim, the suspect walked off."
Bystanders followed the suspect for several blocks but Shark eluded them until he was spotted by a resident about 45 minutes later, hiding in a breezeway, Weeden said.
Shark was arrested and booked into county jail on multiple felony sexual assault charges and outstanding warrants from the state of Washington.
NBC 7 has learned Shark was convicted of residential burglary in Sept. 2014 and again in Sept. 2015 in Snohomish, Wash.
He was initially held on $100,000 but due to the prior warrants, prosecutors asked for an increase in bail amount.
At his court appearance, Judge Joseph P. Brannigan ordered the media not to show the defendant's face.
A not guilty plea was entered by the defendant's attorney who said that Shark has requested court-appointed counsel.
Bail was set at $1 million and Brannigan signed a protective order for the unidentified victim in the case.
A pretrial court date was scheduled for Jan. 10.