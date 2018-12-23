Woman Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Mission Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Mission Beach

The 40-year-old suspect has several warrants out for his arrest in the Washington state.

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A man with outstanding warrants from Washington state was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in broad daylight, police said.

    Philemon Shark, 40, was suspected of approaching the woman behind around 8:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bayside Lane and assaulting her, San Diego police Lt. Jason Weeden said.

    Shark allegedly grabbed the victim, threw her to the ground, held her down and sexually assaulted her, he said.

    "The victim screamed for help causing several residents to come to her aid," the lieutenant said. "After being forced off the victim, the suspect walked off."

    Bystanders followed the suspect for several blocks but Shark eluded them until he was spotted by a resident about 45 minutes later hiding in a breezeway, Weeden said.

    Shark was arrested on booked into county jail on multiple felony sexual assault charges.

    He also has outstanding arrest warrants from Washington state, he said.

