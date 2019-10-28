Pedestrian Killed in Traffic Collision on Busy Street in Del Mar

A pedestrian who was hit by multiple cars in Del Mar Monday died from their injuries, according to deputies.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a pedestrian was hit by at least three cars on the 300 block of Camino Del Mar at around 4 p.m.

Camino Del Mar was closed in both directions near the scene of the crash and wasn't expected to reopen for several hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.