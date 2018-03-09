Pedestrian Dead, 1 Arrested After Hit-and-Run Crash in Vista

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez spoke to a witness of the crash who helped lead law enforcement to the suspected driver's location. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Vista Friday night.

The crash left a pedestrian dead on the scene on Estrelita Drive, in between S. Santa Fe Avenue and Cherimoya Drive, in an unincorporated part of town.

Christian Ayala said he saw the man drive off in his truck and later helped law enforcement track the vehicle to a home nearby on the 2200 block of Cherimoya where the man was taken into custody.

Ayala, who lives on Estrelita Drive, said that drivers frequently speed through the neighborhood, especially at nighttime.

As someone with younger siblings, Ayala said driver behavior in the area scares him. Authorities haven't identified the victim, so Ayala is hoping that it's not someone that he knows.

Authorities told NBC 7 that the victim was a man in his 50s who lived nearby.

The collision happened at around 8:18 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medical responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.