The San Diego Brewers Guild (SDBG), a trade group that supports craft breweries in San Diego, has named Rip Current Brewing Co. cofounder and brewmaster Paul Sangster its president.

Sangster succeeds Pizza Port Brewing Co.’s Jill Davidson, the company’s senior sales and brand development manager. Davidson is transitioning to a president emeritus role.

Also on the leadership team are vice president Terry Little, cofounder and CEO of Bear Roots Brewing Co.; secondary vice president Lee Doxtader, cofounder of San Diego Brewing Co.; treasurer Bryan Carpenter, senior audit manager at LevitZacks CPA; and secretary Todd Colburn, founder and CEO of Higher Gravity Brand Advocates.

Officers, who serve one-year terms, are nominated and appointed by the organization’s previous year’s board of directors. Directors, who serve two-year terms, are elected by SDBG brewery members.

The Guild's board of directors has seven members: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP partner Candace Moon; Bagby Beer Co. owner and director of pub operations Dande Bagby; Booze Brothers Brewing Co. CEO Kris Anacleto; Burgeon Beer Co. President Matt Zirpolo; Benchmark Brewing Co. cofounder and brand czar Rachael Akin; Coronado Brewing Co. cofounder and president Rick Chapman; and Little.

Anacleto and Zirpolo are new to the board this year.

Last year the Guild redesigned its website, sdbeer.com, to feature a more user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of finding a brewery or beer event in San Diego. This year the Guild plans to add additional features and to launch a mobile application.

The organization’s flagship events, Rhythm & Brews and San Diego Beer Week, are slated for May 5 and Nov. 2-11 this year.