Parents Protest 'Drag Queen Story Time' Scheduled at Chula Vista Library

A new push to use story time at the library to encourage imagination and teach acceptance is being met with some controversy in the South Bay and across the country.

On September 10 at 4 p.m. in Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch Library, a drag queen is scheduled to read books to children during an event called Drag Queen Story Time.

Parents have been spreading flyers online and in person urging parents to call the library and put a stop to the event.

“It’s unfortunate that people aren’t agreeing with it in when it’s all about fun,” said Strawberry Corn Cakes as she put on her makeup to get in character.

The 29-year-old drag performer isn’t part of the literacy program, but she’d like to be to help inspire children.

“We’re hired clowns as far as with drag goes. With story time, let’s say I dress as Storm from “X-men.” They’re like oh my god, Storm is here! They’re going to want to listen and remember Storm read to them and Storm is cool. Storm is reading so reading is cool.”

The program has already sparked protests and petitions nationwide.

Amado Huizar is a father of four and pastor in Chula Vista. He’s worried about the influence it will have on children and is hoping the library reading will be postponed or canceled.

“First and foremost it’s the sexual innuendo that has to do with it, said Huizar.

When asked if this is about sexuality, Strawberry Corn Cakes replied, “Not at all. Not at all. Especially not with kids. Come on now.”

The City of Chula Vista says parents have to sign up for their children to participate in the readings. A statement was issued that reads in part:

“Hosting engaging drag queens to read and relate with children sends a message of acceptance and tolerance, underscoring the idea that different is wonderful. The Drag Queen Story Time emphasizes play, fun and imagination.”

Nadia Kean-Ayub is a mother of two. She’s planning to sign her children up.

“The most important thing I want to influence and drive into their mind is we should be accepting of all people,” she said.

A national organization called "Mass Resistance" is planning to hold a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Chula Vista Library on F Street, hoping to cancel what they call a “lurid story hour not fit for children.”